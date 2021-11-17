SE OPP – Winter is on it’s way, be prepared

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that winter is on its way. Snow and ice will soon be covering our roadways, and that means adjusting your driving habits.

Keep a survival kit in your vehicle , with items including: warm clothes, gloves, booster cables, small shovel, windshield wiper fluid, first aid kit, snow brush, candles, safety vest, water bottles, and non-perishable foods.

Travel with a fully charged cell phone. The non-emergency number for the OPP is 1-888-310-1122.

Check road and weather conditions often. For provincial highway conditions, visit www.511on.ca or call 511.

Clear snow and ice from your vehicle, especially windows, mirrors, lights, and the roof. This will help you see and be seen.

Get winter tires installed on your vehicle. They provide better traction and handling, and can shorten your braking distance by as much as 25%. All-season tires are not the same as winter tires.

Travel with a full tank of gas. It reduces moisture in the fuel system and adds extra weight to your vehicle to slow it down.

Keep a safe distance behind snow plows and other vehicles. Snow plows can create clouds of snow that reduce visibility. It takes 3 – 12 times the distance to stop on ice and snow covered roads than on dry roads.

Leave early and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Ice and Snow? Take it SLOW!

Winter weather can be unpredictable, but extra preparation and caution will help ensure your safety and the safety of all road users.