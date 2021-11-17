SE OPP Wawa – Thorold man charged with Impaired and more

On November 13, 2021 at approximately 3:28 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple traffic complaints regarding a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in Lendrum Township.

The vehicle was located and, through investigation, Phillip LAMBIE, 52 years-of-age, of Thorold was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) (Two Counts),

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act (LLA), and

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available contrary, to section 32(1) of the LLA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 6, 2021 in Wawa.