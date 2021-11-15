East Algoma OPP – Looking for assistance in Suspicious Person Occurrence

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance in regards to a suspicious person occurrence on November 10, 2021 on Hirshhorn Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Police were called to a nearby school at approximately 9:00 a.m. by administrative staff reporting a student was approached by a person while walking to school that morning. The person is described as male, 40 – 50 years old, tall, slim build, grey and green coat, and carrying a plastic grocery bag.

Police patrolled the area, canvassed the neighbourhood and viewed video surveillance during the time of the alleged incident with negative results. Police will continue to patrol the streets during times students are walking to school. There is no threat to public safety.

Parents and students are reminded to be aware of their surroundings to ensure personal safety at all times. When possible, avoid walking alone, have a safety plan in mind for those “just in case” situations, and if you have a cell phone – dial 911 in emergencies.

Contact information for the Ontario Provincial Police is 1-888-310-1122 or 911 can be used if it is an emergency. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.