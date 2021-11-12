POIRIER, Brandon Winston

Brandon Winston Poirier tragically passed away on November 9th, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the age of 26.

Son of Jackie Evans-Cole (Dan) and Alcide Poirier (Linda). Much loved daddy to Stella Hazel Moreau. Brother to Joshua and Brooke Poirier. Grandson to Winston and the late Hazel Evans, the late Pierre and Blanche Poirier. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Brandon’s life will be held at a later date. In memory of Brandon, memorial donations to the Ronald Macdonald House London would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.