East Algoma OPP – Looking for assistance in Fire

On November 8, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of smoke emanating from inside a vacant building on Lisbon Road in Elliot Lake.

The Elliot Lake Fire Department attended to ensure the fire was extinguished. The fire looked to be deliberately set and unknown person(s) vacated the property prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Any person with information regarding the fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.