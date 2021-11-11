Breaking News

Area Road Conditions – Nov. 11 at 6:51 a.m.

Nov 11, 2021 at 06:51

The following road conditions were taken from ON511. Wawa-news doesn’t take any responsibility for this information being correct given the large stretches of road being reported on, and the quickness that winter weather can change road conditions and visibility.

Be aware that weather and road conditions can change just around that curve ahead. Be prepared for that and the road closures that can occur.

All buses are running as scheduled at this time.

These road conditions were updated by ON511 at 5:24 a.m.

Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and dry road good
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Bare and dry road good
101 63km From Hwy 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road good
144km From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and dry road good
Hwy 17 South 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Bare and dry road good
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake Bare and dry road good
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Bare and dry road good
Highway 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road Bare and dry road good
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 Bare and dry road good
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road good
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi Bare and dry road good
