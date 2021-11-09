SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Man charged in break and enter

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 10:42 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter on Pine Street in the Town of Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle PAQUETTE, 29 years-of-age, of Chapleau was charged with the following:

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 13, 2021 in Chapleau.