Thank you – Cyr Family

Alfred Cyr’s Family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Carteril, his office staff and the nursing staff at the Lady Dunn Health Center for taking such great care of our Father during his battle. The care provided to both our father and our family was outstanding, heartwarming and gave us such peace of mind during very challenging times. Thank you to the kitchen staff for such fantastic healthy meals and to the cleaning staff for keeping all the hospital so clean and helping keep the patients safe.

Thank you to Doctor Shafiee of the Algoma Renal Program, the wonderful doctors, nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff of the Sault Ste Marie area hospital, for their great care of our father.

Thank you to the Sudbury’s Health Science North Heart Failure Clinic Doctor Shukla, office staff and nurses for their dedicated work.