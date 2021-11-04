Morning News – November 4

Weather

A few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. A few showers along the lakeshore this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News tidbits:

A memorial service to celebrate the life of the Honourable Premier William G. Davis, PC, CC, O. Ont, QC, will be held at Roy Thomson Hall at 11:00 a.m. on November 4, 2021. The memorial will also be livestreamed on the Government of Ontario Youtube channel and will be available with closed captions.

Announcements:

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, will deliver the 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review in the legislature this morning.