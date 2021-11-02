Morning News – November 2

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:



WooHoo! Pete Zedlacher is scheduled to perform at Soo Blaster on Saturday, November 27th!

Hwy 17 near KM1139 (Mica Bay) remains reduced to 1 lane for maintenance operations.

Snow fell yesterday from Rabbit Blanket Lake to the Mile Hill. Weather conditions can change just around the next corner. Be aware of changing road conditions, and be prepared for poor road conditions and possible road closures.

Announcements:

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in London, Ontario.

Did you know? Today is the day that the “Spruce Goose” the Hughes Flying Boat—at one time the largest aircraft ever built had its first and only flight in 1947. It had a wingspan of 320 feet and was powered by eight giant propeller engines. Its flight was about a mile and at an elevation of 70 feet. Today, the Spruce Goose is housed at the Evergreen Aviation Museum in McMinnville, Oregon.