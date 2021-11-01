Morning News – November 1

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:



Hwy 17 near KM1139 (Mica Bay) remains reduced to 1 lane for maintenance operations.

Did you know? If you use an Apple mobile device you can add your enhanced vaccine certificate with official QR code to your Wallet.

Announcements:

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in London, Ontario.