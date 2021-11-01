Ontario Recognizes Sixth Annual Treaties Recognition Week

Today, Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, issued the following statement on Treaties Recognition Week:

“This week, Ontario is marking the sixth annual Treaties Recognition Week by encouraging students and the public to learn about treaties from diverse Indigenous perspectives and supporting greater understanding of the importance of treaties in Ontario.

Our government is working together with Indigenous and education partners across Ontario to host virtual events and share treaty education resources to increase understanding around treaty rights, treaty relationships and their relevance today.

Treaties are legally binding agreements that set out the rights, responsibilities and relationships of First Nations and the Crown. They form the basis of the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Building understanding of these agreements through Treaties Recognition Week is an important part of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action to increase treaty awareness.

Our government is committed to strengthening equitable and respectful relationships with Indigenous partners and communities to enable a better future for all Ontarians.

I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to learn more about the important role treaties play in our province’s history and heritage, and why they continue to be relevant today as we move forward together on the path to reconciliation.”