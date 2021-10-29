On October 23, 2021 at approximately 6:35 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery in progress at a residence on Limit Street in Massey.
The investigation revealed that the individual had entered the home uninvited. The individual brandished a knife and pepper spray to the occupants of the home.
Alexander FOURNIER, 28-years-old from Massey was arrested and charged with:
- Robbery With Weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC
- Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC (two counts)
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC
The accused was held for a Bail Hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- Manitoulin OPP respond to robbery in progress - October 29, 2021
- Manitoulin OPP make arrest after traffic stop - October 29, 2021
- Manitoulin OPP RIDE Check – Multiple charges laid - October 29, 2021