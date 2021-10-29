Manitoulin OPP respond to robbery in progress

On October 23, 2021 at approximately 6:35 a.m. members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery in progress at a residence on Limit Street in Massey.

The investigation revealed that the individual had entered the home uninvited. The individual brandished a knife and pepper spray to the occupants of the home.

Alexander FOURNIER, 28-years-old from Massey was arrested and charged with:

Robbery With Weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the CC (two counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.