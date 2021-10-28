Breaking News

APH: 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#513 – #518)

Algoma Public Health is reporting six (6) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#513 – #518), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area this evening. Five (5) cases are of close contact, and the sixth (6th) is of unknown exposure.

