APH: 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#510 – #512)

Algoma Public Health reported three (3) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#510 – #512), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area on October 27th.

There is one case of close contact (tested October 26), one of international travel (tested October 21) and the last one is under investigation (tested October 24). All individuals are self-isolating.

There are now 30 cases in the Algoma District.