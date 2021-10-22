Thunder Bay OPP lay charges after Dump Truck and School Bus Collision

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at approximately 7:47 a.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information of a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and a dump truck on Highway 608, in the township of Neebing west of East Oliver Lake Road.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thunder Bay Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Neebing Fire Department responded and police investigated.

Police confirmed 3 students were on board the bus with no injuries. The driver of the school bus suffered minor injuries.

The investigation revealed a dump truck collided with a school bus while it was making a turn off the highway.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the dump truck was charged with:

Pass – roadway not clear – overtaking traffic, contrary to section 148(8)(b) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is schedule to appear in Provincial Offences Court on December 13, 2021.

Police are reminding drivers who approach school buses from the front or rear, to be aware and be prepared to stop when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is activated. Keep a safe distance of at least 20 metres and proceed with caution, pass only when the roadway is clear.