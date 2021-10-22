East Algoma OPP – Person charged with firearms offence

On October 13, 2021, members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Granary Lake Road in relation to a person discharging a firearm on their property.
Police attended the property and spoke to the person who discharged the firearm. It was learned they had shot a pheasant with a shotgun. However, the person was in possession of unauthorized firearms. Police arrested the person and seized numerous firearms.
Dennis AMYOTTE, 60 years of age, from Blind River, was charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Blind River, Ontario on December 2, 2021.
