East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after neighbour dispute

On October 9, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a neighbour dispute at an apartment on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported on-going disputes with the neighbour. However, on this date the dispute escalated when the neighbour charged at the complainant holding a cane in the air in a threatening manner.

After investigation, Jeffrey MCDONELL, 53 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with: Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2021.