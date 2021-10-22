East Algoma OPP – Male Charged after Knife Threat

On October 20, 2021, at approximately 12:20 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake.

The complainant had reported a male entering their driveway and doing something at the rear of their vehicle. When the vehicle was checked, it was noticed that there was damage caused to the tailgate in the form scratching a large X in the paint. The male was confronted down the street who at that time threatened the complainant with a knife. The male then continued into the bush area on foot.

Police attended the scene in search of the male. The OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Canine Unit assisted uniform members. The male was later located and arrested.

Nicholas COOK, 33 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on October 21, 2021.