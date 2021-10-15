Sault College and Humber College’s Unique Engineering Degree Program Welcomes First Cohort

Representatives from Sault College and Humber College joined together virtually yesterday to sign the official Memorandum of Understanding for the co-delivery of the Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics program. The signing was complemented with the sharing of student experiences in the program highlighting the unique collaboration between the two institutions.

The Mechatronics degree, which welcomed its first cohort this September, allows students to study in an emerging field at either Sault College – Sault Ste. Marie Campus or Humber’s North Campus in Etobicoke. This partnership strengthens opportunities for learners, particularly those in Northern Ontario, to study in this in-demand area of engineering.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the incredible potential that our post-secondary institutions have in Ontario, particularly when they work collaboratively together to bring innovative and flexible learning opportunities for students,” said Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities. “The partnership between Sault College and Humber College to co-deliver this new mechatronics engineering degree will help address the need for an in-demand area of engineering, provide learning opportunities for students in both Northern Ontario and the GTHA, and serves as a model for future college programming opportunities.”

The program’s benefits are far-reaching, helping to strengthen the workforce by educating and training graduates who fill the gap in the current and growing engineering labour market. With a deficit in skilled workers in the engineering sector, the Mechatronics degree will address these needs while highlighting the strengths of both colleges.

“This partnership to co-deliver a new mechatronics engineering degree right here in Sault Ste. Marie is ground-breaking for our community, providing local youth with the opportunity to pursue fulfilling careers while addressing our need for skilled workers in the engineering sector,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste Marie. “Our government is committed to supporting our Northern communities by fostering an environment where our young people can learn and attain high-demand careers all while living closer to home.”

The importance and value of this program on our future workforce has been reinforced through the generous support received from local industries and Sault College partners. Earlier this year, Tenaris Canada announced scholarships for Sault College students through The Rocca Education Program, and Algoma Steel Inc. announced a $100,000 investment in the program.

“The Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics program showcases how technology and innovation can transform education and expand the opportunities available for our learners. Through this partnership, we can offer programming unique to the Sault Ste. Marie area while supporting local industries, partners and our community as a whole,” said Dr. Ron Common, president, Sault College. “Students in this program have access to amazing scholarships and learning facilities, knowledgeable and skilled faculty and the opportunity to collaborate with students with diverse backgrounds and interests. The skills gained through instruction, hands-on learning and working closely with students at Humber will transfer well beyond their education and lay the foundation for meaningful and successful careers in this dynamic field.”

The Mechatronics degree will provide students with industry-standard advanced technology and practical co-operative work placements. Through their studies, learners will gain skills and knowledge in mechanical, electrical and computer engineering. Graduates will be prepared for highly skilled careers in fields such as advanced manufacturing, energy, health care, and pharmaceuticals.

“Co-delivering the Mechatronics degree with Sault College helps build a stronger Ontario college system. Our innovative approach creates access to education for students while meeting employers’ needs in today’s digital-driven post-secondary environment,” said Chris Whitaker, president, Humber College. “Humber’s longstanding success and leadership in engineering and mechatronics includes students who have won medals at World and Canada Skills competitions under the guidance of expert faculty. This program and partnership will continue the development of skilled students who will be ready for the workforce when they graduate.”

During their four years, students will engage in a collaborative learning experience. The program will be delivered through a blend of in-person, classroom and laboratory learning combined with videoconferencing, supported by an online Learning Management System. Students at both colleges will have access to professors, program coordinators, student success services and technical support.