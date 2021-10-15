Breaking News

APH: 2 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#480 – #481)

Algoma Public Health has reported 2 new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#480 – #481), both from Sault Ste. Marie and area this evening (October 15, 2021). Both cases were tested October 12th, one is of international travel with the other of close contact. Both are self-isolating.

