2 Hours and it’s Gone

- White's Gift Shop



It took just less than two hours to tear down the old White’s Gift Shop/V & S (Steadman’s) on the corner of Broadway and Ste. Marie Street.

The building had a varied history beginning as a butcher shop “The Blue Nose”, then as White’s Souvenir & Gift Shop, Steadman’s variety, and then Wood N’Wax for a while. It joins the list of buildings that have been demolished on Broadway in that two block stretch: the Texaco, Mariette’s, Kane’s Pizza.

It had been vacant for a number of years.