OPP Continue to Investigate 2013 Sheri-Lynn McEwan’s Murder

Members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing the investigation that began on October 7, 2013 into the murder of Sheri-Lynn McEWAN, 40 years of age, from Estaire.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Government of Ontario is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Sheri-Lynn’s death.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to call 1-888-310-1122 or our tip line at 1-866-220-2505.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.