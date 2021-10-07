SE OPP – Focusing on Road Safety this Thanksgiving Weekend

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be focusing on road safety this Thanksgiving weekend by participating in Operation Impact from Friday, October 8 to Monday, October 11, 2021.

The four day initiative aims to make Canada’s roads safer by increasing awareness and compliance on aggressive driving (including speeding), distracted driving, alcohol/drug impaired driving, and failure to wear seatbelts. Each year, countless individuals suffer serious injuries or die as a result of these offences. Every person who operates a motor vehicle has a responsibility to ensure they are doing their part to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.

Expect to see increased patrols by the Superior East OPP this weekend, including Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) Programs and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) patrols, in order to promote awareness and reduce unsafe driving on Ontario’s road and trail systems.

The Superior East OPP has stopped two motor vehicles in the last week, both travelling over 160km/hr on Highway 101 and 129, where the posted speed limit is 80km/hr. A reminder that Ontario’s stunt driving legislature has changed, and drivers will now face a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment. Stunt driving includes travelling 40km/hr or more over the limit on roads with a speed limit of 80km/hr or less, and travelling 50km/hr or more over any speed limit. Stunt driving also includes drivers who intentionally cut off other vehicles, prevent other vehicles from passing or drive too close to other vehicles or pedestrians.

Please slow down, drive distraction free, never consume alcohol or drugs before driving, wear your seatbelt, and ensure all passengers are secured with an appropriate child restraint or seatbelt. Please call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol, drug or even fatigue.