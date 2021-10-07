Are you a Young Professional Visionary?

Nominations are now open for Strive Young Professionals Group’s (YPG) fifth annual Algoma Visionary Awards (AVA). Strive YPG is looking to recognize 17 young professionals across the Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma region, for their efforts to achieve greatness in leadership, community engagement, professional achievement, volunteerism and mentoring in the community. There are two categories to nominate a young professional: Awards of Distinction and Industry Awards.

Awards of Distinction include:

Community Champion and Civic Pride

Leadership

Business/Professional Development Achievement

Excellence in Entrepreneurship

Strive Member of the Year

Strive Young Professional of the Year

Industry Awards include:

Arts, Music and Culture

Business Administration

Consumer and Retail

Environmental and Natural Resources

Health Sciences

Hospitality and Tourism

Information Technology

Lifestyle and Wellness

Public and Social Services

Trades and Labour

Fill out a nomination form by clicking here. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 31.

Find out more about the AVA Gala here.

The Algoma Visionary Awards will take place on January 14, 2022. Registration for the event will begin on November 22 and participants will receive the full event details.

Source – Strive Young Professionals Group

Strive was developed in 2012 by the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce to fill a representation gap for individuals between the age of 19 to 40.

This subcommittee of the Sault’s Chamber of Commerce has an elected executive which is rotated annually based on its active membership’s votes.

The elected executive of Strive works with other groups, individuals, and businesses inside of the community to provide networking events, learning development opportunities, and community involvement initiatives.