Algoma Public Health has announced that there are 3 new cases of COVID-19 (#475 – #477). One from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one from Elliot Lake & area, and one from North Algoma.
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #475
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|October 5, 2021
|Case #476
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|October 5, 2021
|Case #477
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|October 5, 2021
Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following Air Canada flight on October 5, 2021.
- Air Canada AC 8325 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie. Passengers who sat in rows 1-5 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH: 3 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#475 – #477) - October 6, 2021
- LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 15 Winner is… - October 6, 2021
- Morning News – October 6 - October 6, 2021