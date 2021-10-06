Breaking News

APH: 3 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#475 – #477)

Algoma Public Health has announced that there are 3 new case­­s of COVID-19 (#475 – #477). One from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one from Elliot Lake & area, and one from North Algoma.

 

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #475 Unknown Self-isolating October 5, 2021
Case #476 Unknown Self-isolating October 5, 2021
Case #477 International travel Self-isolating  October 5, 2021

 

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following Air Canada flight on October 5, 2021.

  • Air Canada AC 8325 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie. Passengers who sat in rows 1-5 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*