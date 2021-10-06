APH: 3 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#475 – #477)

Algoma Public Health has announced that there are 3 new case­­s of COVID-19 (#475 – #477). One from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one from Elliot Lake & area, and one from North Algoma.

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #475 Unknown Self-isolating October 5, 2021 Case #476 Unknown Self-isolating October 5, 2021 Case #477 International travel Self-isolating October 5, 2021

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following Air Canada flight on October 5, 2021.