APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#473) in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health reported last night (October 3rd, 2021) that there was 1 new case­­ of COVID-19 (#473), from North Algoma and area. The individual was tested on September 30th, is of close contact, and is self-isolating.

North Algoma encompasses the communities of Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.