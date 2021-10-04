Algoma Public Health reported last night (October 3rd, 2021) that there was 1 new case of COVID-19 (#473), from North Algoma and area. The individual was tested on September 30th, is of close contact, and is self-isolating.
North Algoma encompasses the communities of Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#474) in North Algoma - October 5, 2021
- Morning News – October 4 - October 4, 2021
- APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#473) in North Algoma - October 4, 2021