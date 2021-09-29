Manitoulin OPP investigate Serious Collision on Highway 17

On September 27, 2021 at approximately 3:32 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department and Sudbury Ambulance responded to a collision on Highway 17 in Nairn-Hyman Township involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted by Air Ornge to hospital. The driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle and the driver of the tractor trailer were transported by Sudbury Ambulance to hospital for assessment.

Highway 17 was closed from Old Nairn Road to Smith Road for approximately eight hours. A detour was available for passenger vehicles only.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), a Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.

Updates will be provided when available.

If you have information regarding this collision, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stopppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.