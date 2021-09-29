Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 29

In-Person Worship Services will continue on October 03, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
More good news! We are now accepting donations with hopes of a Thrift Shop in the Fall. The date will be announced later. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture.
The U.C.W. will resume meeting on Mon. 4th October at 7 p.m.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Genesis Metals Signs Exploration Agreements with First Nations and Expands October Gold Project - September 29, 2021
- Les couleurs de l’automne et l’apprentissage à l’école Saint Nom de Jésus - September 29, 2021
- Fall colours and learning for Saint Nom de Jésus students - September 29, 2021