East Algoma OPP – Break & Enter Charges Laid

On September 15, 2021, at approximately 11:59 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two Break and Enters (B&E) at two separate residences on Taylor Boulevard in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined, the first B&E took place sometime after 10:45 a.m., when the victim came home to retrieve some items and left. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the victim returned home and found the patio screen door open. A window was kicked in and the drawers in the bedroom had been gone through.

The second B&E occurred after a couple had left their residence to go to a store. They returned home at approximately 11:50 a.m., only to find that their side door had been kicked in. Stolen was a major league baseball bat replica.

OPP officers then began to canvas Taylor Boulevard and attained video footage of a person known to them. This person could be seen walking with a small jewelry box and dropping it while walking. Furthermore, related to the first B&E the person is seen placing a piece of property in a see through trash bin on Taylor Boulevard.

After viewing the video footage police attended the area shortly after 2:30 p.m., and retrieved the property from the trash bin and located the replica baseball bat. The jewelry box was located and returned to the owner of the second B&E.

On September 26, 2021 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Dale BOYER, 47 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter Dwelling House-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)

Failure to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on September 27, 2021 and was remanded into custody.