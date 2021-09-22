Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 22

In-Person Worship Services will continue on Sunday, September 26th , 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eighteenth Sunday After Pentecost. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
More good news. We are now accepting donations with hopes of a THRIFT SHOP in the Fall. The date will be announced later. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture.
The U.C.W. will resume meeting on Mon. 4th October at 7 p.m.
