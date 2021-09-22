École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) students discover the electoral process

During the federal election campaign that ended on September 20, 2021, grade 4 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) studied the systems of government and elections as part of their social studies class.

Accompanied by their teacher, Mr. Éric Comtois, the students had the chance to explore the city in search of electoral signs. Very serious, these young citizens prepared themselves to make a thoughtful decision during the student vote held as part of this school project. Each student exercised their right to vote based on their personal research.

And you, did you go to vote?