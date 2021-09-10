Art Gallery of Algoma “Franklin Carmichael: An Artist’s Process”

The exhibition was produced by the Art Gallery of Sudbury | Galerie d’art de Sudbury with generous access by members of Franklin Carmichael’s family, the Estate of Franklin Carmichael, and funding from the Government of Canada through Canadian Heritage. The AGA is the only other venue this exhibition will be presented at. The exhibition features 37 artworks mostly from the estate of Franklin Carmichael. Most of these works have not been exhibited before.

The works of art in the exhibition are of outstanding significance by their close association with a person, Canadian artist Franklin Carmichael (1890-1945), and a group of artists, the Group of Seven (1920-1932), who were hugely influential for Canadian art in the early 20th century. The original members of the Group of Seven were Lawren Harris, A.Y. Jackson, Franz Johnston, Arthur Lismer, J.E.H. MacDonald and F.H. Varley, and Franklin Carmichael. Tom Thomson was a peer and a leading influence but died in 1917 before the Group was formed.

Franklin Carmichael (1890-1945) was the youngest founding member of the Group of Seven.

Franklin Carmichael was born in Orillia, Ontario. By 1911 he was working in Toronto, for the commercial art firm, Grip Limited, which served as a catalyst for his introduction to artists who would become members of the Group of Seven. In addition to his association with the Group of Seven, Franklin Carmichael held memberships in numerous art societies, including the Canadian Society of Painters in Water Colour (founding member, 1925; president, 1932-1934), Canadian Group of Painters (founding member, 1933), and Ontario Society of Artists (president, 1937-1940). In 1932, he became head of the Graphic Design and Commercial Art Department at the Ontario College of Art, Toronto, where he was a distinguished teacher until his death in 1945. He was elected to the Royal Canadian Academy in 1935 and became a full academician in 1938.

Due to COVID -19 restrictions and to help with managing the pandemic the AGA is not hosting an opening reception.

About Art Gallery of Algoma (AGA)

The AGA is a public art gallery serving the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Region, and northern Michigan. Incorporated on July 7, 1975 as a result of tireless work by a group of dedicated volunteers and art enthusiasts, the AGA honours its roots as a community organization with its mission celebrating culture, educating visitors and enriching lives through visual arts. The AGA’s vision is to be a premiere visual arts institution in northern Ontario, gaining national recognition and international partnerships. Over the last 45 years, the AGA developed a significant permanent collection of approximately 5,000 artworks. The focus of the collection is Canadian art with some examples of American and European art. For more information, please visit www.artgalleryofalgoma.com.