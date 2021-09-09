Morning News – September 9

Weather



A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 2 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:08 PM, September 8, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 79,381

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 69.4%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 6 1 5

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast region today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 57 2 1 11 43

The fire hazard is low across the region.

News Tidbits:

The Rotary Club of Wawa welcomed Jordan Labbe as a new member at last night’s meeting.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Premier Doug Ford will provide an address at Toronto Global’s 2021 “Stronger than Ever” Summit this morning.