Fall in Love with Maple, Sept. 25 to Oct. 3

The Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association (OMSPA) is pleased to announce the launch of a new event in Ontario, Fall in Love with Maple. Running from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3, this event includes participating sugarbushes from nearly 40 locations across Ontario and is a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and see the fall colours in some of the most beautiful locations in the province.

“Fall is such a magical time in the sugarbush when the leaves change colours, and we wanted to be able to share that experience with others,” Leann Thompson, Chair of the OMSPA Maple Weekend working group said. “The success of the spring provincial event, Maple Weekend, tells us that people love to learn more about making maple syrup and celebrate Ontario’s maple heritage.”

In 2020 and 2021, Maple Weekend was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, however, this event in the past has attracted more than 15,000 visitors to rural locations and sugarbushes across Ontario. The fall event is hoped to draw those same visitors to the sugarbush during warmer weather, to take part in an outdoor maple-focused event.

Hosted by OMSPA, Fall in Love with Maple is a celebration of the Canadian tradition of maple syrup production and features nine days of activities and specials at participating maple syrup producers across the province. This fun, free, family-friendly event will run between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. *Participating sugarbushes may limit their participation to specific weekends or days and visitors are encouraged to check the website before heading out.

Visitors to participating sugarbushes during this nine-day event can expect to experience the stunning foliage that permeates maple sugarbushes, where the leaves transition from green to brilliant shades of gold, orange, and red. The event will feature guided or unguided trail walks, outdoor activities, and chatting one-on-one with the maple syrup producers who make this sweet liquid gold.

“We all love to see the fall colours in Ontario,” Thompson said. “During ‘Fall in Love with Maple’ you can visit a new sugarbush or head to an old favourite. You can stop at one location or visit a few in one day or over several, it’s all up to you.”

For its inaugural year, there will be close to 40 producers taking part in Fall in Love with Maple with participants from the following Ontario regions: Algoma, Algonquin & District, Eastern Area, Grey-Bruce & District, Lanark & District, Ottawa Valley, Quinte & District, Simcoe & District, Southwestern Area and Waterloo-Wellington.

A list of participating Fall in Love with Maple maple syrup producers is available on the Ontario Maple website, along with further details about specials and activities for visitors at the nearly 40 locations across the province. Visitors are invited to visit the website at www.ontariomaple.com for more information.

As the official voice of sugar makers in the province, OMSPA represents approximately 600 maple syrup producers from across the province, who are committed to producing a high-quality product for consumers to enjoy. Members are involved with a wide range of activities organized at the provincial level or through one of the 11 local chapters located across the maple producing areas of Ontario.