3:54 PM EDT Monday 06 September 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant rainfall expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Significant rainfall is expected for the area from Tuesday morning and will persist into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected for this event, but some areas could see higher amounts of 50 to 60 mm.

Rainfall warnings may be needed at a later time.

A low pressure system will track across Lake Superior from Tuesday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.