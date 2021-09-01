From the Branch – September 1

So September is here and I hope you all had a good summer with or without Covid19 restrictions. It is good to see the lounge open again even with distancing and masking.

So there should be a membership meeting on September 9th. And we hope to see a good turnout as many important decisions will have to be made for start UP. I am sure our ladies auxiliary is ready to start their year and will have their meetings soon. Our Poppy Chair is ready to take names of volunteers for the Campaign coming up.

John walks out of the bar after a long evening of drinking and gets into his car,

But before he can get away a police officer asks him “ Have you been drinking and how much?”

So John says….. “ about 20 beers ooonly ooofficer!!!”

So the officers says “ Okay will you please blow into the tester?”

So John answers… “ Dddddontt Yyyyou bbelievvve MMMMe?”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.