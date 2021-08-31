Nipissing West OPP – Investigation continues in Fatal Collision August 23rd on Hwy 144

Members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Nipissing West Crime Unit of the OPP, have been able to locate the next of kin from the fatal single motor vehicle collision on August 23, 2021, which occurred on Highway 144, north of Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, in the District of Sudbury.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Ali ALWAZZAN, 39-years-of-age, from Scarborough.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) had attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going as to the cause of the collision and further information will be released as it becomes available.