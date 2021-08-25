Happenings at Wawa First United – August 25

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for August 29th 2021 – Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost.
Song of Solomon 2: 8-13 Arise, my love, and come away!
Psalm 45: 1-2, 6-9 Praise for the anointed hero !
James 1: 17-27 Be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.
Mark 7: 1-8, 14-15, 21-23 Not from outside but from within is a person defiled.
To Ponder: Are you quicker to listen or quicker to speak? How does that work for you?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 24 Used With Permission
