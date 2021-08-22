East Algoma OPP Investigate Fatal ATV collision

On August 21st, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and members from the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Carpenter Lake Road (Carpenter Lake) approximately 48 kilometres north of the Town of Bruce Mines.

Investigation revealed that an ATV was northbound on Carpenter Lake Road when it left the roadway entered a ditch and collided with a tree. The driver Allan MACDONALD, 71 years-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) was deployed to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place, but has not yet been scheduled.