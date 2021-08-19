SSM Woman to Realize Her Dreams after Winning in June 22 LottoMax Draw

Mary Ann Penfold of Sault Ste. Marie can realize her dreams after winning $333,333.40 in the June 22, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. Mary Ann shared a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize with two other tickets.

Mary Ann, a retired mother and grandmother, said she has been playing the lottery since it started. “I gave my ticket to the store clerk and next thing I knew he was telling me I was a big winner!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “My son-in-law was waiting for me in the car wondering what was taking so long, so I called him in. He said OMG!”

Mary Ann then went to share the news with her daughter. “I was still in shock, but she was so excited for me,” she smiled.

She plans to save her winnings and share with her children and grandchildren. “Maybe I’ll plan a little celebration with my family to commemorate this,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pino’s Get Fresh on Trunk Road in Sault Ste. Marie.