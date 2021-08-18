Morning News – August 18

Weather



Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Hazy. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Hazy this evening. Low 15.

Heat Warning – (Dubreuilville – White River – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet)

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (10:00 AM, August 17, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 76,054

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 73.3%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 3 1 4

The fire hazard is high to extreme in the central portion of the Northeast Region this afternoon, while areas located south of Sault Ste Marie and North Bay are showing a mostly low to moderate hazard. A portion of the Far North is also presenting a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 101 12 9 12 68

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Elder and language-keeper Barbara Nolan of Garden River First Nation. She has been named the recipient of the 2021 Ontario Arts Council Indigenous Arts Award for her decades of work as an Anishinaabemowin language instructor.