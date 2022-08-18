Morning News – August 18

Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|982
|29
|Elliot Lake & Area
|533
|8
|North Algoma
|301
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,380
|52
|Updated: August 16, 2022, 3:10 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region, Timmins 11, which is under control. The current fire hazard is mostly high across the Northeast Region.
Lake Superior Provincial Park Experiences:
|Rocky Point – Agawa Bay
|1 p.m.
|GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna and Stuart to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in 1 – 3 p.m.
|MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing hole? We’ve got you covered. Join Kaitlyn to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in 3 – 5 p.m.
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – From ticks to brain worms, life is tough for a moose. Visit Michelle to learn some of the adaptations that help moose thrive in Lake Superior Provincial Park!
News Tidbits:
- Hooray! Sault Ste. Marie has been selected as one of four cities where 10-day passport services will now be available.
- Don’t forget the Summer Goose Nest Market tonight from 5 – 7 p.m.
Provincial Announcements:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, to make an announcement at 9 a.m. in Toronto.
