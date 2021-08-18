Heat Warning in effect for:
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
Hot and humid conditions are expected to begin today and will continue through Saturday.
Maximum temperatures: 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 34 to 36.
Minimum temperatures: 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.
- Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
- Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water
- Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
