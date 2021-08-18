Breaking News

Heat Warning

A Heat Warning is in effect for multiple communities in the red shaded areas.

Heat Warning in effect for:

  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
  • Gogama – Foleyet

Hot and humid conditions are expected to begin today and will continue through Saturday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 34 to 36.

Minimum temperatures: 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

  • Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.
  • Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
  • Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water
  • Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
  • Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
