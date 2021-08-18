Heat Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Hot and humid conditions are expected to begin today and will continue through Saturday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 34 to 36.

Minimum temperatures: 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.