Serious Collision – George Street

SE OPP and Algoma EMS attended the scene of a collision between an elder person on a mobility scooter and a GMC pickup at Noon today. The driver of the mobility scooter was taken to Lady Dunn Health Centre for examination, witnesses at the scene suspect that the driver was injured, but the severity was not known.
It is not know if there were any charges laid in this incident.
