Shaw Outage making life difficult today

Shaw internet has been out since early this morning causing disruptions everywhere. Many businesses are without debit and accepting cash only.
From the Shaw website, “Some customers in Wawa are experiencing an interruption to Internet and Television services. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Bell internet is also showing some connectivity issues as well.
