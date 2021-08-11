Update for Searchmont Resort for 2021 Winter

From Searchmont Resort…

“A lot sure has happened since we made the difficult decision to remain closed last Winter and we felt it was time for an update. Currently, the resort is committed to opening for this upcoming 2021-2022 Ski & Snowboard season. Everyone here is working very hard making preparations so that the resort can offer a fun and safe experience to our guests. It has been quiet at the resort lately and we are very excited to see everybody once again.

We are in the process of developing new guidelines and protocols for this upcoming season to ensure the health and safety of our guests. The well being of all visitors to the resort remains our top priority.

There are also many other changes being made to the resort that we look forward to sharing with all of you soon. Some of these changes include new lifts, new trails, upgraded snowmaking capability and a complete renovation of our villas. We will not be taking reservations for the villas at this time but we hope that they will be made available sometime during the season. Stay tuned for more information.

Season passes will be available this season but we have not yet finalized specifics. We are estimating that season passes will be available for purchase in early October. We will make an announcement regarding their availability when we have more details.

Hopefully everybody is looking forward to the upcoming Ski & Snowboard season as much as we are! Stay safe and we look forward to seeing everybody soon.”