SSM OPP – Emergency Services respond after Aircraft Crash into Lake George

On August 10, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Batchewana First Nation Police, Anishinabek Police Service Marine Unit and the District of Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services were advised of a Challenger 2 Ultralight aircraft that had crashed into Lake George in the area of Squirrel Island.

The aircraft after crashing into Lake George capsized and sank. The pilot who was the sole occupant of the aircraft escaped and a nearby boat picked up the pilot and transported him to shore.

The pilot was then transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been notified and investigation is continuing.