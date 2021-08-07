Single Vehicle Collision closes lane at Magpie River Bridge (Hwy 17) – updated

– The vehicle has been removed, and Ferrovial is cleaning the lanes. Both lanes will be open momentarily.

One lane is closed at this time due to a single vehicle collision just past the Magpie River Bridge (2km north of Wawa). Multiple guard posts have been broken, and Wawa-news expects that there will be some delays for the next hour in order to clean up all the debris on the highway and remove the vehicle that is resting on the guard rail wires. OPP are on scene and conducting traffic control.