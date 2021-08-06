Fog Advisory – Pukaskwa Park to Wawa

8:10 AM EDT Friday 06 August 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Fog patches are expected to continue through this morning with visibilities near zero.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.